Rusk city council members authorized the issuance of combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation in the amount of $2,630,000 to the Texas Water Development Board. The TWDB had approved in January a commitment to purchase debt from the city of Rusk. The certificates of obligation will fund the rehabilitation of five water storage tanks to become compliant with the Texas commission of Environmental Quality. Closing for the financing is scheduled for July 15. The motion passed 4-1, with Councilman Walter Session the lone dissenting vote.
The council also passed an ordinance, 4-1, regarding city water usage. The ordinance set forth a water rate schedule, clarified portions of the existing ordinance in relation to tampering and updated the meter tap fee. Session was again the single ‘no’ vote.
The council elected to abandon two separate pieces of property, a portion of 12th Street that was platted but does not physically exist and a 50-foot length at the intersection of F.M. 343 and Adams Street, formerly Weems Street.
The portion of 12th Street being abandoned is approximately 20 feet by 312 feet in size. Robert Scott owns all of one side and would receive approximately 10 feet by 312 feet of the property. Jan Pate and Sue Jared, who live on the other side, would also receive portions of the property. Certified letters were sent to both Pate and Jared requesting their feedback, but no comment or opposition was received, according to City Manager Amanda Hill.
This abandonment passed by a vote of four to zero as Councilmember Frances Long abstained from voting.
The second property would be divided between Todd Land and Cattle and Debra Spears, with a small portion retained by the city. As the city would have no use for the small point of land, Hill requested the city sell the property through sealed bid.
In other action, council approved:
• Seven new street lights for District 3, requested by Councilman Martin Holsome;
• A Rusk Economic Development Corporation budget amendment; and
• Appointments to the Rusk Economic Development Board of Directors, the Planning and Zoning Board, the Board of Adjustments and the Texas State Railroad Authority board;
The agenda item regarding the golf course lease was tabled until the next meeting.
Regarding executive session, Holsome moved that the account that is the subject of Cause No JPI/CV2001-006 be cut off on July 25, 2021 unless an agreement with the owner of the lift station can be reached by that date. The motion was approved 4-1, with Session voting in opposition.
An announcement was made by Session, who stated a dedication for a historical marker would be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3 at G.W. Bradford.
Hill announced the property tax sale would occur at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the courthouse. She also said the city would be instituting a texting service for emergency notices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.