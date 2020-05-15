RUSK – Beginning Monday, May 18, 2020, the Rusk City Hall will be open to the public; however due to the size of the lobby, no more than two customers are allowed in at one time.
As always, City staff will be available for appointments for those services that require face-to-face contact, as well as by phone and email Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Water payments may continue to be made in the night drop box, online at www.rusktx.org, or over the phone.
For online court payments, visit www.certifiedpayments.net you will need to use Bureau Code # 7435389 and your citation number. You can also pay by phone, at 1-866-549-1010, providing Bureau Code # 7435389 and your citation number.
The City of Rusk Singletary Memorial Library will remain open normal hours but the Children’s area will remain closed except to check out a book. The Library will allow up to 10 customers at a time.
The following facilities will remain closed: City of Rusk Singletary Memorial Library Meeting room, the Rusk Civic Center, Jim Hogg Park, Conley Park and Butler Park.
The Rusk Sports Youth Association will use the Lions Club Sports Complex for limited practice sessions.
All emergency services and regular City services will continue as normal.
“These proactive measures have been taken by the city to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in conjunction with the state wide public health disaster issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbot,” said City Manager Jim Dunaway. “The City is going to continue to monitor the situation, and work with our partners during this unprecedented situation. The city appreciates the citixens patience and understanding during this crisis.”
