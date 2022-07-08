The city of Rusk mailed notices to residents regarding public hearings on proposed amendments to local ordinances. The proposed changes are in relation to short term rentals.
The proposed changes will be made available, upon request, at city hall, 205 S. Main. The information can also be found online at rusktx.org.
The first hearing will be conducted before the Planning and Zoning Commission at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street. A second hearing will be conducted during the city council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, also at the civic center. These meetings are open to the public.
Pubic comments can also be submitted prior to the public hearing by sending an email to Cinda Etheridge at cetheridge@rusktx.org or to Brandon Scarborough at bscarborough@rusktx.org.
Questions may be directed to City Manager Amanda Hill at ahill@rusk.tx.org or by calling 903-683-2213.
