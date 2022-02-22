The Troup city council unanimously elected to support two projects of the Troup Community Development Corporation during the February meeting.
The first item approved was the TCDC’s project to provide funds, not to exceed $5,000, as annual support of the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library. The council also authorized an expenditure of funds, not to exceed $5,000, for an annual fireworks show.
The council authorized the engineer on the 2020 Downtown Revitalization Program to publicly advertise the project for sealed competitive bidding. This project will allow for continuation of improving sidewalks in the downtown area.
A setback variance for the front setback for the property located at 408 S. Short was approved with modification. The zoning requirement is a minimum of a 20 foot front yard and a 15 food backyard in the area where the property is located. The request was for a front yard that would be a little less than four feet to the front property line. The lot plan showed a backyard of 18 feet.
The property line is well back from the curb on the street resulting in more than eight feet of grass visible as the front yard. The council approved a variance of a little less than eight feet for the front yard which would require the property owners to move the proposed residence three feet toward the back property line.
The council also approved the minutes from the previous meeting, monthly financial reports and the abandonment of the city’s right of way on a 0.591 acre tract, recorded as being all of a roadway shown in the Phase One Dedication of Oakcrest Subdivision. The land was a portion of a larger 24.1957 acre tract of land conveyed to Timothy Carroll Young.
No action was taken on four separate agenda items, including demolition orders of substandard structures, feral cats and a 30-foot access easement located in the W. George Survey, Abstract NO. 1099. The easement would have provided access to the city’s wastewater lift station following the abandonment of the roadway.
Finally, no action was taken regarding a city ordinance amending city code relating to the sale of alcoholic beverages. The proposed amendments would have allowed the sale of alcohol for on-premises consumption by establishments offering food service within the historic district, without regard to distance requirements from churches and schools.
The Troup city council regularly meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.