City of Wells: City Hall forced to close due to illness

WELLS — The City of Wells City Hall will be closed until further notice, according to a release from city officials on Tuesday.
Illness was listed as the reason for the temporary shuttering.
Utility payments can be made online, or by taking advantage of the drop box.
Pretrail/Show Cause hearings are canceled for January 13 and will be rescheduled at a later date.
For emergency utility issues only, residents should phone (936) 212-3220 and leave their name, address and nature of the emergency. A technician will then be dispatched out.
