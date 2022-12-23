The arrival of an Artic cold front on Thursday afternoon has proven to be a thorn in the side of the residents of Wells, as well as nearly 700 Cherokee County homes, who are still without electricity.
Due to the over head water tank freezing up over night in Wells, all residents of the city have been placed under a boil notice by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality office.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled before use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Operator: Roy Shanks (936) 212-3220 or City hall staff at (430) 244-9247.
If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.
As of 9:50 a.m. Friday, 629 Cherokee County Electric Coop customers had no electricity. Crews are out working to restore services, but no estimated time of completion was given.
Oncor reported 70 customers in Cherokee County were without electricity as temperatures hovered in the mid-teens at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.