A free shred day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Norman Activity Center, 526 E. Commerce St. There is a three-bag minimum, and documents may include anything with personal information on it, such as:
• Canceled or voided checks • Pay stubs • Credit reports or history
• Tax forms • Used airline tickets
• Medical/dental records • Items featuring a Social Security number
The event is hosted by the City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful, in partnership with Kelly Community Federal Credit union, Ark-La-Tex Shredding and the Better Business Bureau. To learn more, call 903-581-5704.
