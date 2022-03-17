The city of Jacksonville has published a Warrant Resolution Notice on its website, jacksonvilletx.com, and Facebook page. The notice states the Jacksonville Municipal Court has established the week of March 21-25 as a leniency period for those with outstanding warrants due to unpaid traffic tickets and failure to appear in traffic court.
Those contacting the court during the leniency week may be eligible to have the warrants reduced, according to the notice. They are asked to contact the court immediately to resolve their individual cases.
The city encourages those who have an outstanding ticket, but have not had a warrant issued for their arrest, to contact the court for a possible resolution before a warrant is issued.
Once an officer has issued a traffic ticket, the offender has 10 days to appear in court, submit a plea or pay the fine. Those who fail to contact the court on or before their appearance date are given an additional 10 day grace period. Following the grace period, a letter is sent informing violators they have failed to appear in court and a warrant will be issued for their arrest if they do not contact the court within 10 days of receiving the letter.
Anyone contacting the court between March 21 and March 25 will not be arrested for tickets and may be eligible to have warrants reduced. To resolve traffic tickets, call 903-586-7111 or visit Jacksonville City Hall at 315 S. Ragsdale Street.
