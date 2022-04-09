In an effort to improve the safety and attractiveness of the city, the Jacksonville Board of Adjustment and Appeals issued demolition orders for nine unoccupied and substandard structures. Demolition is expected to begin within 90 days on the buildings deemed to present a hazard to public health and safety.
The affected properties are located at the following addresses:
• 608 Greely
• 703 Palestine
• 611 Ft. Worth (garage apartment)
• 601 North Bolton St.
• 208 Ladd St.
• 1107 Skyline St.
• 2428 Lake Park Lane
• 1012 Columbia St.
• 902 Austin St. (garage apartment)
To legally issue demolition orders, a city must follow specific procedures as outlined by Chapter 54 of the Texas Local Government Code. These procedures include passing an ordinance that regulates minimum standards for continued use and occupancy, providing proper notice to owner and conducting a public hearing. Procedures also exist by which property owners may appeal initial determinations.
While the law does permit a city to order the demolition of substandard structures and place liens on such properties, cities do not take possession of the land from which these buildings are being removed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.