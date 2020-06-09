City to break ground on Public Safety Complex on June 17

The public is cordially invited to attend a Ground Breaking Ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on June 17, for the new City of Jacksonville Public Safety Complex.
The facility will be built on city-owned property at the corner of S. Bolton St. and Devereaux St.
The 27,365-square-foot complex will cost about $9 million and will be funded by the General Fund debt service.
Once complete, the building will house the Fire Department and Police Department operations offices as well as the Fire Department Central Station (operations and equipment) and the Police Department operations center. The new building will also contain the dispatch and emergency operations center for the city.
The design of the complex was approved by the Jacksonville City Council last August.
Following a 12-14-month construction period, the Public Safety Complex is expected to open during the summer of 2021.
April Barbe also contributed to this story.
