While the Jacksonville City Council had several non-COVID-19 related items on its agenda Tuesday, they still addressed concerns about cases of the virus inside the city.
Jacksonville City Manager Greg Smith gave praise to the city's public safety employees, and said that the city has been “very fortunate to not have any known COVID-19 cases with our employees, who continue to do a great job under tough circumstances.”
“COVID-19 has been a game-changer for our community, for Texas, and for the Country,” Smith said. “We are doing the best we can to Slow the Spread with the information we have, and so far results show we have been effective.
Our Emergency Management team will continue to monitor the situation with our partners.”
Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham said the city will now issue a press release when a COVID-19 case is located inside the city limits.
“I have checked with our emergency management team and with our city manager, and the city has decided to notify our residents with a press release if a COVID-19 case is located within the city limits from this point forward,” Gorham said. “At the present time, we have eight cases in Cherokee County, and we're telling our residents tonight case Number 7 is
located in the City of Jacksonville. If a new case is in Cherokee County but not within the city limits, we will have no comment.”
The council also thanked Republic Services and Jacksonville city employees and management team for their work during “this difficult time.”
“We would also like to thank the JEDCO Board, President James Hubbard, and Sherri McDonald for their lunch re-reimbursement program which has received tremendous feedback,” they said.
The meeting was the first Jacksonville council meeting that has been live-streamed on YouTube due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All council members were present for the meeting.
Items approved on the action agenda included:
A resolution in support of economic development incentives. GVD Construction is pursuing the construction of a 120-plus unit gated apartment complex on Loop 204 in Jacksonville, which will require approximately six acres. As the current property owner was unwilling to subdivide, JEDCO negotiated a solution to purchase land back from GVD;
Ordinances preventing the planting of trees and plants in city cemeteries (Resthaven and the City Cemetery,) providing for the removal of any tree or plant which has become dangerous, detrimental or unsightly. These ordinances prevent the planting of trees and plants without prior approval of staff, and also allows staff to remove trees and plants which may be causing damage or may be dangerous. This also provides for penalties for violation of the ordinance;
An ordinance clarifying renewal requirements for itinerant vendor permits. In order to assure itinerant vendors are paying their sales tax and following all the regulations previously set forth by the council, this ordinance requires each vendor provide receipts of sales tax paid to the City of Jacksonville, as well as gray water dump tickets prior to the renewal of their annual permit;
A resolution postponing the May 2, 2020 election to November 3, 2020;
A resolution denying an Oncor rate increase. Oncor is requesting a rate increase which staff recommended denying;
An agreement between Tyler Technologies and the City of Jacksonville. The current systems are not integrated, and also lack beneficial features. City staff is proposing an integrated Enterprise resource planning (ERP) business process management software from Tyler Technologies, designed to securely manage our core business functions with an all-in-one solution;
An upgrade of the Watch Guard video system. Upgrade of existing mobile video/body camera system for the Jacksonville Police Department, allows for wireless upload, increased storage, cataloged videos and integrated simultaneous video playback;
The financing of an agreement for the purchase/renewal of city-wide software, data storage and Watch Guard video system;
The purchase of sewer-line inspection equipment. During the past several years the city has continued to have sewer systems overflows during rain events. One item that could assist with this is to begin pro-actively inspect the sewer system to provide better information on repairs that could be made or locate inflow and infiltration. This system, with proper staff, would work daily on locating problems and possible point repairs, assisting with the reduction of discharges either in amount or duration of the discharge, city officials stated; and
A request to re-plat Lake Jacksonville lots 11 and 12 Byrd Branch subdivision. The re-plat will move the common lot line to correct existing conflict with encroachments. This amendment would not change the waterfront or existing lease agreement.
A consent agenda was also approved. It included:
Minutes from the regular March 10 Council meeting and an April 9 agenda workshop;
A resolution adopting the annual investment policy for City of Jacksonville; and
Ratify the purchase of new Jacksonville Police Department Chevrolet Tahoe cruisers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.