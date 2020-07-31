Members of the Jacksonville City Council will meet in a budget workshop, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation conference room, 309 E. Commerce St.
Among the workshop agenda items being considered are:
• Discussion of the city's proposed 2020-21 budget – which City Manager Greg Smith said can be found on the finance page of the city website, www.jacksonvilletx.org – with information presented by staff. The proposed budget will be presented again during an upcoming regular meeting for consideration of approval, he said.
Categories include:
– General fund (revenues and expenditures)
– Water sewer fund (revenues and expenditures)
– Hotel motel tax fund (revenues and expenditures)
– Specialty funds (revenues and expenditures)
– Capital projects and purchases
– Lake Jacksonville
– Boating access grant
– Norman Activity Center/recreation center
– Keep Jacksonville Beautiful
– Vehicle replacement
– Public safety complex
– Debt service
– Salaries and personnel
– Health insurance
– Strategic planning
– Tax revenue
– Downtown revitalization grant
– Information technology
– City services virtualization
– COVID-19: Response, funding, impact, future impact
• Proposal of a tax rate – setting a Sept. 15 noon meeting to adopt proposed budget and tax rate that will fund it. Individual votes of council members will be recorded on this item, the agenda noted.
• Awarding a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) Phase II agreement to Berry and Clay for construction of the new public safety complex; and
• Discussing a resolution awarding engineering services for a Downtown Revitalization Grant to Schaumberg and Polk.
As per Texas Government Code, the council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time during the workshop to discuss any of the topics listed on the agenda.
