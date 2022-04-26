Recently, the Jacksonville Sesquicentennial Committee announced that the “time capsule,” buried in the park next to the museum, will be opened at 11 a.m. May 11.
The term “time capsule” was first used as a marketing term for the items buried at the site of the 1939 World’s Fair held in Flushing Meadows Park, NY. Previously such deposits were called cornerstones or crypts. The capsule was manufactured by Westinghouse Electric Corporation and is buried 50’ below the surface. The capsule is described as being filled with items that captured American life in that year. Want to see the opening of the time capsule? No specific date has been set, just some time in 6939 AD, 5000 years after it was buried!
The oldest known American cornerstone/time capsule was laid by Paul Revere and Samuel Adams at the Massachusetts State House during opening ceremonies in 1795. It was discovered by repair men fixing a water leak in 2014. There were many historical documents inside, but the most exciting was a silver plaque commemorating the opening most likely made by Paul Revere himself.
Also in 1939, Thornwell Jacobs initiated a project called the Crypt of Civilization. Inspired by the opening of the Egyptian pyramids, he proposed a room to be filled with objects reflecting life in the 20th century to be opened in 8113 AD. Along with the objects the crypt also contains recordings of the world leaders at that time including Adolph Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Benito Mussolini, and Franklin Roosevelt.
Perhaps the most famous time capsule is the one we will never open. On September 5, 1977, NASA launched Voyager 1 and 2. An unusual alignment of planets that occurs only once every 175 years motivated NASA to launch probes to visit as many planets as possible. The information and photos sent back were unprecedented. Aboard each craft is a “Golden Record” that, along with instructions on how to use it, contains the sights and sounds of Earth in that year. Once the Voyager craft completed their missions, they continued on into the unknown. Both have entered interstellar space, that area where the Sun’s constant flow of material and magnetic field stop affecting the craft. Voyager 1 is now over 14.5 billion miles from earth and still transmitting information back to us. Their power generating equipment is expected to expire in 2025.
Your Vanishing Texana Museum has two items from the 1922 time capsule opened in 1972. Sadly, the capsule badly deteriorated over the time it spent buried in the ground causing it to leak and the items inside to be compromised. Two pennies from that time are the only items we could readily identify.
What will be in the 1972 city time capsule? We don’t know, but are anxious to find out!
A new time capsule, to be opened in 50 years, will be buried during a special ceremony at the end of this year. If it was up to you, what would you place in our community time capsule? We’d love to hear from you. Just email your thoughts to museum@jacksonvilletx.org.
We hope you will join us in Hazel Tilton/City Park at 11 a.m. on May 11. Whatever it contains will be on display in your museum.
The museum, located in the park at 300 South Bolton, is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission is free.
