Classes canceled today at Jacksonville Middle School

Classes at Jacksonville Middle School have been canceled for Monday, August 21, due to a burst in a water pipe.
Students that have already been picked up by buses will be returned to their homes.
Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
...RED FLAG WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY EVENING DUE TO CRITICAL AND EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS... ...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS NEAR AND SOUTH OF THE I-20 CORRIDOR OF EAST TEXAS, NORTHERN AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA... * AFFECTED AREAS...Fire districts across East Texas, Northern and Central Louisiana near and south of the Interstate 20 corridor. * TIMING...From now through 8 PM Tuesday. * WINDS...East wind 10 to 15 mph today and Tuesday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent both today and Tuesday. * TEMPERATURES...Up to 107 both today and Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible due to persistent hot and dry conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. &&
