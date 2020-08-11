Kilgore College

Kilgore College will offer real estate courses beginning this month in Henderson and Longview for those interested in obtaining a Texas Real Estate Salesperson License.

The five courses will be held at KC-Longview and at the Henderson Higher Education Center, located at 101 Mary Street in Henderson. To be eligible to apply for a real estate salesperson license, an individual must be a citizen of the United States or a lawfully admitted alien, at least 18 years old and a legal resident of Texas, according to a release from the college. 

Students who successfully complete the five courses must furnish the Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC) with evidence (with an application) of completing the classes.

Classes are $150 per course and are offered on a Mondays/Wednesdays or Tuesdays/Thursdays format, and include:

Principles & Practices (Texas-specific)

• RELE 1002 – Separate classes are slated for 6 to 8:50 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, from Aug. 24 to Sept. 28, at the KC-Longview campus and at the Henderson Higher Education Center.

Law of Contracts (Texas-specific):

• RELE 1012 – Separate classes are slated for 6 to 8:50 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 25 and Sept. 24 at KC-Longview and at Henderson Higher Education Center.

Principles & Practices II (Texas-specific):

• RELE 1039 – Separate classes are slated for 6 to 8:50 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Sept. 30 to Nov. 2, at KC-Longview and Henderson Higher Education.

Law of Agency (Texas-specific):

 • RELE 2002 – Separate classes are slated for 6 to 8:50 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Sept. 29 to Oct. 29, at KC-Longview and Henderson Higher Education.

Promulgated Contract Forms (Texas-specific):

 • RELE 1000 –Separate classes are slated for 6 to 8:50 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 4 to Dec. 9, at KC-Longview and Henderson Higher Education.

Real Estate Finance (Texas-specific):

• RELE 1020 – Separate classes are slated for 6 to 8:50 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 3 to Dec. 10, at KC-Longview and Henderson Higher Education.

For more information, visit www.kilgore.edu/real-estate, call (903) 236-2054 or email celgvw@kilgore.edu.

