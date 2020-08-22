Tiny Tiger the kitten scampers about the foyer, impervious to visitors, while Bull, a mixed-breed dog, shyly hangs back when approached.
Both are temporary residents of the Jacksonville Animal Shelter, and will be available for adoption during the facility's Clear the Shelter event, slated Aug. 24-28.
Director Gary Grimes notes this is the seventh year the local shelter will participate in the national event, “which is about giving you a chance to find a furr-ever friend and new family member.”
This week, a $40 adoption fee will be waived for new pet parents, although other fees – such as required rabies vaccination and a city registration fee – will continue to be assessed, he said.
At present, the Jacksonville Shelter has 20 dogs and puppies, along with 35 cats and kittens, under its protection.
Like other animal shelters across the country, the Jacksonville shelter is faced with an annual challenge of booming births among cats and dogs each spring.
“We are seeing more abandoned puppies and kittens during and after spring births, and we need your help to find our furry friends a new loving home,” he said.
Challenges posed by a national viral pandemic also has impacted the event, which, this year, is slated for the whole of August.
“This year has been unique with the COVID-19 closures. That is why we are doing things differently and so is Clear the Shelters – this has been a one-day event in the past, but then things were a lot different for the country then,” Grimes noted.
The 208 E. Tena St. facility is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, but due to the pandemic, staff requests interested adoptive pet parents contact the office at 903-339-3386 to set up an appointment.
Photos of pets currently up for adoption may be found online at www.jacksonvilletx.org, under the “Animal Shelter” tab.
“Now the time to adopt – last year there were about 1,900 participants nationwide (who adopted during Clear the Shelter events), while over the past six years, more than 411,000 animals that have been rescued,” he said. “It works.”
