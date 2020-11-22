Keeping health and safety a top priority for millions of Texans, TXDOT is again reminding motorists of one of the simplest and easiest precautions everyone can take to protect themselves and their loved ones: buckling up.
With 10 percent of Texas motorists still failing to regularly use seat belts, TXDOT ‘s annual Click It or Ticket campaign promotes the safety benefits of seat belts and puts motorists on notice that Texas law enforcement officers will step up their efforts from Nov. 16 through Nov. 29 to ticket unbelted drivers and passengers.
TXDOT officials report there were 925 traffic fatalities in Texas last year involving motorists who weren’t wearing a seat belt.
In 2019, there were seven motor vehicle traffic crashes in Tyler in which unrestrained occupants sustained fatal or serious injuries. These crashes resulted in four deaths and five serious injuries.
The Click It or Ticket campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. November 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.
