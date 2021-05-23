A ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted for Cline Family Medicine Thursday, May 20.
Cline Family Medicine, which officially opened May 3, also hosted the monthly BASH, the Business Associates Social Hour of the Rusk Chamber.
The clinic, which is located at 1400 Dickerson Drive, offers a full range of medical care. Services are extensive and specialized across the lifespan.
Pediatrics is a key portion of the practice offering newborn care, circumcision, infant immunizations and early childhood wellness exams.
Adult medicine features wellness exams for both men and women. The clinic has an on-site laboratory and can provide for management of chronic diseases.
Urgent care includes sutures and immediate orthopedics, with in-house x-rays available.
The Rusk clinic is the third location of Cline Family Medicine with the original location in Nacogdoches and the second in Center.
For more information on Cline Family Medicine and its services, visit clinefamilymedicine.com.
To schedule an appointment at the Rusk office, call (903) 683-0500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.