Dr. Mark Cline, who has been in practice in Nacogdoches since 1997, chose Rusk as the site of his third development, following his Nacogdoches and Center locations. Cline is constructing a $3 million venture at 1400 N. Dickinson Drive. The three-phase project, situated on approximately 15 acres, will not only bring a family and pediatric medical clinic to the city, but new retail space and housing as well.
“It’s going to be a difference maker in our community and in the entire central part of Cherokee County,” said Austin Young, President of the Rusk Chamber of Commerce, during an official ground-breaking ceremony Thursday, Oct. 29.
The initial phase of the project includes a 16,000 square-foot building, the central 8,000 square-feet of which will house the medical facility. Two retail lease spaces will flank each side of the clinic, with drive-through capability available for the structure’s end locations.
Phase two of the development will include additional retail space both north and south of the original project. The third phase will consist of “upscale multi-family housing,” according to Cline, likely to be three- and four-plexes.
“We know that there are a lot of people that would maybe like to live in Rusk, a little closer to where they work, go to school, and we’re hoping to have some really high quality multi-family housing,” Cline said. With the planned incorporation of green space, Cline said, “It’ll be beautiful and wonderful.”
While Cline Family Medicine is a family and pediatric medical practice, the clinic will be capable of providing many additional services such as a full area of digital radiology services, lab, nutritional counseling, preventative services and urgent care.
“While in many ways we are a traditional family and pediatric medicine practice, we’ll have one side of the clinic that is dedicated to urgent care capability, with some extended areas that will likely include some Saturday hours as well,” Cline said.
Construction on phase one is expected to be completed by early to mid-February. Cline stated the approximately 12 employees necessary to staff the clinic will be hired locally.
Family Nurse Practitioner Jessica Ocker is a Rusk resident who has spent her career working for Cline in his Nacogdoches office, but will work in Rusk once the clinic is completed.
“When I came on to work for Dr. Cline, I came on eight months pregnant and I just took a leap. I thought, ‘I hope this works traveling back and forth 40 miles to work.’ Once we had our second, it was harder but we still stuck it out,” Ocker said.
She described being able to work in her hometown as “a dream come true.”
“For me to be right here with my family, being able to spend more time with them, go to events with them, I think family is the main reason why it’s so important for me to be able to be here in Rusk.”
Cline admitted that Ocker was part of the reason his team considered Rusk for his current venture.
“Jessica’s really kind of how we got started... and really gave some thought to how this might happen and here we are today.
“She’s really an excellent clinician, Cline said. “I’ve been around a lot of folks that do what we do for a living and she’s really, really good at it.
“We hope that a lot of families that maybe have not considered having their care right here in their back yard may reconsider that and we get the opportunity to take care of you and your kids,” Cline said. “I think you’ll find that you’ve got a great option right here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.