The Clinic of HOPE, a program of HOPE Jacksonville, hosted a combined open house, ribbon-cutting and volunteer appreciation event Thursday, June 16.
HOPE has partnered with the University of Texas Tyler to bring low-cost medical care to Cherokee County, providing direct care for minor, non-life threatening illnesses and injuries.
The Clinic of HOPE initially began operations in the current HOPE Center during August of 2019 and anticipated being there approximately six months. The clinic utilized two rooms and a hallway as lab, office, exam room and lobby.
HOPE received grant funds from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation which provided for renovations at the old Marie’s Bookstore, located next door to HOPE. The book store, transformed into a clinic, became the new home of the Clinic of HOPE, which opened in January 2021.
Dr. Elaine Ballard
“We’re happy that we have such a nice place to take care of the patients here in Cherokee County who are without insurance,” Dr. Elaine Ballard said. “We have a lot of things that we help them with. We help them get their medications. I recently found a charitable pharmacy, St. Vincent de Paul, that if they qualify financially, they can get their medications for free.”
The clinic, open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesdays, sees approximately 75 patients each month.
The event Thursday recognized the volunteers who make clinic services possible.
“It’s amazing the love and the giving that all our volunteers give to this clinic and to the patients here. It’s quite extraordinary,” Ballard said.
Volunteers were presented with a key chain fob that read, “Valued Volunteer, Clinic of HOPE.”
Concluding the presentations were the raffle drawings.
Cheryl and Robert Addisen, and Hazel Boone each won gift cards from Dairy Queen. Debbie Beathard won a gift basket donated by Vine on Main and Pam Jones won a gift basket filled with spa items, donated by a clinic patient.
The grand prize, a hand-crafted quilt called Mask Mandate, went to Carol Rizer.
The raffle raised $3,985, which will be used to fund clinic supplies and other necessities.
HOPE Jacksonville is located at 595 S. Ragsdale and can be reaced by phone, 903-586-7781, or email, ed@hopecenter.info.
For additional information on the Clinic of HOPE or other HOPE programs, visit hopecenter.info or find HOPE Jacksonville on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.