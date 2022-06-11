The Clinic of HOPE, 595 S. Ragsdale, is hosting an open house 2 to 4 p.m Thursday, June 16. The event will include a ribbon-cutting, a tour of the clinic and raffle drawings. The first prize in the raffle is a hand-crafted quilt, created from leftover fabric from making masks in 2020. Second and third place winners will receive prize baskets.
“The Clinic of HOPE is essential to those without insurance. Many times our neighbors without insurance use emergency rooms for primary care. Unfortunately, doing so creates insurmountable medical debt for the patient and can cause ER wait times to increase for emergencies,” said Ellann Johnson, Executive Director of HOPE. “Health is a critical factor in our quality of life. The Clinic of HOPE stands in the gap to give our neighbors in need a hand-up health-wise.”
Originally housed inside the HOPE Jacksonville building, the Clinic of HOPE partnered with the University of Texas Tyler as a part of a Health Resources and Services Administration grant for startup items such as medical equipment, furniture and initial supplies. The T.L.L. Temple Foundation provided grant funds to renovate the old Marie’s Bookstore, next door to HOPE, which was transformed into the Clinic of HOPE facility.
The annual operating budget for the Clinic of HOPE is $27,250. Since the clinic’s transfer to the new facility, donations from local donors who are passionate about providing medical care to their uninsured neighbors have supported the clinic, according to Johnson.
“Our wonderful volunteers, led by Dr. [Elaine] Ballard, see about 75 patients every month,” Johnson stated.
Currently, the clinic partners with the East Texas Good Bank to provide the Partners in Health Program.
“This program meets weekly, teaches the participants about nutrition, monitors vital nutritional indicators and offers additional fresh produce and healthy food each week,” Johnson said. “We will offer a more holistic approach to wellness by adding onsite dental care and prevention, vision and mental health services in the near future.”
For raffle tickets, call Jackie Sessions at 903-625-0924, Kathy Barker at 903-707-7379 or Dr. Elaine Ballard at 469-877-2812. Tickets can also be purchased at the HOPE Center or the Clinic of HOPE.
To donate to the clinic, mail contributions to HOPE, 595 S. Ragsdale, Jacksonville, Texas, 74766, and specify the donation is for the Clinic of HOPE. General donations to HOPE can be made online, via paypal, debit or credit card, by visiting the non-profit’s website, hopecenter.info, and clicking the Donate button at the top of the page.
For more information on the Clinic of HOPE, or other services provided by HOPE, visit hopecenter.info or find Hope Jacksonville on Facebook.
