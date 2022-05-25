State Highway 135 in Cherokee County will be closed to through traffic from 2.44 miles south of SH 110 in Troup to around Tecula, or 5.12 miles north of US 69 in Jacksonville, beginning Wednesday, June 1, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Crews will be performing bridge replacements on the Mud Creek and the Mud Creek Relief bridges. The closure is expected to last until Spring 2023.
The project consists of the removal of the existing bridges, construction of new bridges, road widening, and roadway resurfacing. Through traffic on SH 135 will be detoured onto FM 2064 for the duration of the closure.
