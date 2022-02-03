Due to the road conditions created by the wet weather and freezing temperatures, some entities have announced closures or delayed openings for Friday, Feb. 4
Rusk and Alto Independent School Districts have made the decision to close campuses for the day.
The latest report from Wells ISD stated there would be a two-hour delay to the start of the school day.
The Rusk Public Library has announced it will be closed Friday, but will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The city offices in Troup and Alto will be closed until Monday, Feb. 7. Troup’s announcement advised those with a water or sewer emergency to call 903-842-33221.
Chick-fil-A Jacksonville has posted they will delay opening until 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
