December’s Coffee with a Cop was hosted by Dyer’s Premier Portable Buildings and Trailers, located at 1033 N. Jackson. Community members gathered with police officers to enjoy the refreshments served by Dyer’s and hold conversations.
The Coffee with a Cop program is intended to bring police officers and residents together in an effort for police officers and residents to get to know one another. The monthly gathering in Jacksonville takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. on a weekday morning. There are no agendas, just an opportunity for officers and residents to meet and ask questions in an informal atmosphere.
The Jacksonville Police Department is located at210 W. Larissa Street. The department can be reached at 903-586-2546.
For more information, visit the police department pages of the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org, or the department’s Facebook page.
