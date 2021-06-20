Texas National Bank, located at 300 Neches Street, hosted Coffee with a Cop June 17. Local law enforcement officers, city officials and community members enjoyed coffee, juice and donuts as they mingled Thursday morning.
Coffee with a Cop
- Progress photos by Michelle Dillon
