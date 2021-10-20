The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, 1714 E. Rusk, hosted the October Coffee with a Cop event.
The Coffee with a Cop program is intended to bring together police officers and civilians. There are no agendas, just an opportunity for residents to speak with members of the Jacksonville Police Department and for officers to get to know the residents they serve.
Nine officers of the Jacksonville Police Department and Bill Avera, Chief of the Jacksonville ISD Police Department, attended this month’s event.
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce hosted a drawing for officers in attendance. The two winners were Code Enforcement Officer Royce McCullough and Captain Steven Markasky. Baskets of treats for both human and K-9 officers were given to the department by Chamber staff.
The Jacksonville Police Department is located at 210 W. Larissa Street. The department can be reached at 903-586-2546.
For more information, visit the police department pages of the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org, or their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.