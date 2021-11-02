Cold snap taking aim at East Texas, Thur. low could plunge to high 30s

According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, East Texans may wish to locate their winter gear and have it handy, as temperatures are expected to start falling significantly on Wednesday.
Showers and thunder showers are expected to arrive in Cherokee County sometime after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, which will result in Wednesday's high reaching about 58 degrees; nearly 20 degrees cooler than the predicted high for Tuesday.
There is a 90 percent chance of showers or thunder showers on Wednesday and an 80 percent chance on Wednesday night.
The low Wednesday night is expected to dip down to the mid 40s.
Cloudy and cooler conditions are predicted for Thursday, with a daytime high of 57 and the low bottoming out to around 39 degrees overnight.
