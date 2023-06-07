Colton Sanchez of Alto dies in tree trimming accident

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas - A tree trimming accident Tuesday afternoon has resulted in the death of Colton Sanchez, 27, of Alto.
The accident occurred in the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 752, outside of Alto, according to a press release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Sanchez was cutting limbs from a bucket trump when he was pinned between a limb and the bucket.
Medical personnel found Sanchez unconscious at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
