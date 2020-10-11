Columbus Day, a national holiday celebrating the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas, is observed annually on the second Monday of October, which falls on Oct. 12 this year.
As Columbus Day is a federal holiday, banks and post offices will be closed.
Cherokee County will close in observance of the holiday, including the sheriff’s office. For emergencies, call 911.
The cities offices of Alto, New Summerfield, Rusk, Troup and Wells will close on Monday, Oct. 12, in observance of Columbus Day.
Bullard, Jacksonville and New Summerfield city offices will remain open.
School districts closing in observance of Columbus Day include Alto, Rusk and Troup.
Troup ISD students have a holiday Tuesday also, as that day is scheduled for staff development.
Bullard ISD has a staff development day Monday, Oct. 12, but classes are dismissed for students.
Jacksonville, New Summerfield and Wells ISDs will remain open Monday, Oct. 12.
Jacksonville ISD has staff development/student holidays scheduled for Thursday-Friday, Oct. 15-16.
New Summerfield ISD has a staff development/student holiday set for Friday, Oct. 16, and a holiday for both students and staff Monday, Oct. 19.
Trash collection services should not be interrupted due to the Columbus Day holiday.
