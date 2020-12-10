Comedian, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres comes down with COVID-19

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, 62, revealed on her show's Twitter account on Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
DeGeneres, who is a graduate of Atlanta, Texas High School, said that she “feels fine right now.”
Her tweet stated that anyone that she has been in close contact with has been notified of her positive tests results.
DeGeneres said that she expects to be back in her normal routine “after the holidays.”
