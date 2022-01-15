Commissioners approved several items related to the sheriff’s department at the Jan. 11 meeting.
The first item was the sheriff’s monthly report, which indicated a total of 2,849 calls had been received with 1,611 being dispatched to deputies. The greatest number of offenses included CPS intake, 30; burglary of a vehicle, 22; and theft, 16.
Sheriff Brent Dickson presented a request for a memorandum of understanding with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The agreement allows for reimbursement to the county for joint operation expenses from the treasury forfeiture fund.
“This will reimburse the county for any overtime and allows us to use their resources,” Dickson said. “I believe they pay up to $15,000 in overtime a year in reimbursement to the county when we work on federal cases with them.”
Checks totaling $1,000 and $70 in cash donations were received in connection to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s golf tournament.
Dickson also received authorization to request Parkway Chevrolet to place three Chevrolet Tahoes on reserve for possible purchase in the next few months. This does not obligate the county to purchase the vehicles, but is a necessary step as dealerships are now placing retail orders for specified vehicles due to the shortage of availability.
Finally, the sheriff’s office was allowed to place for sale sell guns awarded to the department. The sale will be through Wal-Lee Auction to dealers who hold federal firearms licenses.
Other business included authorization for the county to issue requests for proposals for management services for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the sale of equipment for one or more precincts through Auctioneer Express, and a budget amendment for the County Court-at-Law.
The consent agenda was approved, and included the final plat creating lots 1-27 of Jacket Village, various staff reports, minutes of previous meeting and the payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
Commissioners recognized county employees for their years of service.
Those recognized, though not all present, were:
Five Year Recipients:
• Tracy Bjornson
• Mark R. Kline
Ten Year Recipients:
• Tracy Dement
• Brent Dickson
• Kay Hamilton
• Rocio Helm
• Omar Marroquin
• Rebecca Netherland
Twenty Year Recipients
• Lois Garner
Thirty Year Recipients
• Michael Lindsey
Commissioner court meetings are regularly scheduled for 9 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
