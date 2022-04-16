Cherokee County commissioners approved several agreements and other items for the sheriff’s department at the April 12 meeting.
The first agreement authorized a memorandum of understanding mutual aid agreement with the Nacogdoches Police Department. A second, was an arrangement with Trinity County in regards to housing that county’s prisoners in the Cherokee County Jail, if and when Trinity County finds it necessary and there is available space in the Cherokee County jail.
An interlocal agreement with the Bullard ISD Police Department, allowing BISD police officers to participate in a Cherokee County SWAT activity.
A lease agreement with the city of Jacksonville for 210 W. Larissa St., the former Jacksonville Police Station, was approved, contingent on price agreement. The agreement allows for an appraisal of the property to determine lease price.
Commissioners authorized the sheriff’s department to request proposals for jail food services as the current vendor has submitted 30-day notice of resignation.
Commissioners also allowed for the insuring of an armored personnel carrier vehicle that has been granted to the sheriff’s department through the Law Enforcement Support Office program.
The purchase of three Chevy Tahoes through the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas Procurement Program from Parkway Chevrolet Inc. was authorized. Commissioners also approved a budget amendment moving proceeds from Auctioneer Express into the auto purchase fund. An additional Chevy Tahoe was approved for purchase, for the specific use of jail transportation. The funds for the additional vehicle would come from commissary.
A budget amendment moving sheriff department insurance proceeds into auto maintenance was allowed.
Other items approved by commissioners included:
• Sheriff’s monthly report;
• Engagement letter with Pattillo, Brown & Hill, LLP for audit services;
• A revised road use agreement, allowing a single document to be applied to all road uses;
• Provision of road maintenance assistance by Precinct 2 to the city of Rusk for Fire Tower Rd.;
• Sale of outdated oil distributor truck and license and weight truck; and
• Consent agenda.
Regularly scheduled meetings of the Cherokee County Commissioners Court are held at 9 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
