Cherokee County commissioners approved a long-term development plan for the county airport, KJSO, during regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
“Somebody might ask how is this going to benefit the county as a whole, or the taxpayers, but I think it goes back to an opportunity to expand our tax base through economic growth,” said Patrick Reagan, Precinct 3 Commissioner.
Talks about expansion have been ongoing for some time and an overall long-term plan was established and presented to commissioners.
“The airport board did approve the overall development plan,” Airport Manger Clint Goff said. “This is probably, realistically, a 40-year plan to build this area up. There’s 20 acres of land that the county owns and we want to be able to develop that area.”
Even with approval of the plan, it could be a year-and-a-half to two years before groundbreaking can begin on the first phase of expansion, due to the processes involved.
“I think this is a good plan. I think it’s a doable plan and I think the time is right on it,” County Judge Chris Davis said.
In related items, commissioners authorized the airport to apply for various grants to fund development and the implementation of a tie-down fee.
Davis appointed James Hubbard as chairman of the airport board. As they had only recently received notice of the need to appoint board members, Commissioners Kelly Traylor and Billy McCutcheon elected not to make appointment until a later meeting.
Other items approved by commissioners included:
• The sale of an old generator at the Sheriff’s Department;
• The purchase of a tractor and boomaxe for Precinct 3;
• A tax refund to Bacon Auto Country; and
• The consent agenda.
The sheriff’s monthly report was received by commissioners. Communication numbers were not present on the report due to a large number of employees out due to illness. Of the 157 offense cases reported, the greatest number of incidents were fro CPS intakes (21), followed by assault family violence (16) and theft (11).
