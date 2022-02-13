A lease-purchase of a motor grader was approved by commissioners for Precinct 4 during the Feb. 8 meeting.
“I only have one maintainer for Precinct 4. To keep my maintenance program I’m probably going to need a second one to go with the first one,” said Billy McCutcheon, Precinct 4 Commissioner.
Commissioners also authorized the purchase of a new tractor for Precinct 4.
“The Kubotas I have right now are 2016 up. The 2016 models are about six years old; they’ve got about 3,000 hours on them. They’re getting on up in age to take care of the amount of roads that I have to mow and take care of. I also use them for other purposes,” McCutcheon said. “I’m just trying to phase these out one at a time, so it won’t have a big impact on the budget.
Both purchases will be made through a purchasing cooperative.
Aresolution for the Victims of Crime Act project was approved. This authorized the pursuance of a grant, which funds the Cherokee County victims of crime assistance program provided through the county attorney’s office and is currently coordinated by Regina Brown.
Services include updating victims about per-trial hearings, prepping them for trial, working with Child Protective Services and the Children’s Advocacy Center, and setting staff expectations for when such cases reach the office, according to Brown.
An engagement letter with Gabriel, Roeder, Smith Co. regarding Dec. 31, 2021 OPEB Valuation and GASB 75 Valuation report for fiscal years ending in 2022 and 2023 was approved. These reports evaluate the costs and obligations of post-employment benefits. GRS is the company the county has used since 2009 to conduct these studies, according to County Auditor Steven Daughety.
Other items approved included:
• Budget amendments for Road and Bridge were approved for all four precincts. These addressed carryovers from fiscal year 2021;
• A $25,000 check from Barrow & Shaver for road bond, CR 4621;
• The consent agenda, consisting of minutes, the monthly report from Jack L. White, Constable Precinct 2, and the payment of bills, payroll and the transfer of funds.
The next commissioners court meeting has been moved from its regular schedule to 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
