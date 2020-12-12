Cherokee County commissioners approved the purchase of three vehicles for the sheriff’s department during regular session Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Bids received for the vehicles were opened the previous Friday, Dec. 4. The lowest bid received did not include any specifics other than the model and engine size. The next lowest bid was from Bacon Auto Country and met all the specifics required by the department.
The Chevrolet was reportedly preferred due to low performance and maintenance issues experienced by department personnel.
Commissioners authorized the purchase of three trucks from Bacon Auto Country.
The sheriff’s monthly report was received and approved. Of the 3,110 calls received, 1,721 were dispatched to deputies.
Incident reports tallied 181. Child protective service incidents totaled 23, followed by theft and assault family violence, each with 18 incidents and criminal trespass with 10.
The number of civil process papers served was 119 with a total of $9,435.62 in fees collected.
Two utility lines, one each for Afton Grove Water Supply and North Cherokee Water Supply, were approved.
A single tax refund in the amount of $594.25 was allowed for a homeowner who had received a disabled homestead exemption.
Commissioners voted to reschedule the next meeting of the court from the regular day on the fourth Tuesday of the month to 9 a.m. Monday, December 21.
Budget amendments for Precincts 1, 2 and 3, were approved to record proceeds from auction and offsetting expense accounts.
Tax sale property, previously struck-off to Bullard Independent School District, was authorized for return to the tax rolls.
The consent agenda, including previous meeting minutes, payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds, was approved in whole.
