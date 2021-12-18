County commissioners approved Rodney Vorndam as Reserve Deputy for Precinct 3.
Constable Eddie Lee addressed commissioners, stating his need for the reserve deputy.
“Our area of Precinct 3 is growing so fast, we've got a new school fixing to go in up there off [Hwy] 69, also we’ve got three housing additions fixing to go in up there. This is going to increase our area something tremendously,” Lee said. “Right now I am here before you asking for a reserve deputy, Rodney Vorndam. He works for the city of Jacksonville as a dispatcher on evening shift. He was retired from the Army.”
Lee noted Vorndam’s certifications and said Vorndam had been highly recommended.
Commissioners received an update on the American Rescue Plan by County Auditor Steven Daughety. The funding was divided into two payments, with the first received July 12 in the amount of $5,112,934. It was placed in a separate fund. Drawing interest since July, the balance of the fund was reported as $5,123,923.10.
“In terms of the interest, normally, if it’s over $500 on a grant we have to submit it back to the treasury,” he said. However, he stated current guidance indicates recipients are not mandated to return the interest.
The second payment is not expected to be received until July 2022.
American Rescue Plan funds are to be obligated by Dec. 21, 2024, and the amounts spent by Dec. 31, 2026, Daughety reported. He stated final guidelines regarding the use of American Rescue Plan funds have not yet been received, but recommendation that the county obtain a grant administrator for overseeing projects involving the funds.
Sheriff Brent Dickson requested the county approve interlocal agreements with the cities of Alto and Rusk for the purchase of digital radio equipment and accept the payment of $5,000 for same from each of the cities. The agreements and payments were approved by commissioner during the Dec. 14 meeting.
County commissioners also approved acceptance of donations to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. The donations, amounting to $15,752.25, were in relation to a recent golf tournament fundraiser.
Dickson presented his monthly report to commissioners. The report noted 2,492 total calls received, with 1,613 dispatched to deputies. With over 400 case reports for the month, the highest category was CPS intakes, 51, followed by theft, 38; criminal mischief, 24; and assault family violence, 19. The report was accepted as presented.
Commissioners split their votes for Cherokee County Appraisal District director nominees between three individuals: Jay Jones, 489 votes; Joe Taylor, 488; and Connie Nice, 488. Those elected to the board will begin their two-year term of office Jan. 1.
The court authorized refunds greater than $500 for three accounts as requested by Tax Assessor-Collector Shonda Potter. The refunds were a result of overpayments.
In other action items, commissioners authorized:
• Bid on tax sale property previously struck-off to Bullard ISD;
• Joint 2022 Primary Election with Republican and Democratic parties;
• An order for reconfiguration of county election precincts made due to redistricting;
• Assignment of lease between Snider Living Trust and James Hubbard for Hanger #18;
• Consent agenda.
The next regular meeting of the commissioners court is slated for 9 a.m. Dec. 28, but it was agreed by commissioners that the agenda would include bill-paying only.
