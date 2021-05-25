The Cherokee County commissioners, in a special called meeting May 17, elected to accept a bid on the property located at 510 E. Commerce Street.
The decision to sell the building was approved by commissioners at the regular meeting April 13.
The bid of $260,000 submitted by Family Circle of Care was approved. Family Circle of Care currently occupies a portion of the building and had been paying rent to the county.
The income from renting the property has been used to support the Cherokee County Health Department.
The proceeds from the sale will go into the general fund and any decision regarding use or disbursement of funds will be determined at a later time.
