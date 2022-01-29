Due to a lack of available facilities in voting precincts 37 and 38, commissioners approved combining the two polling locations for the March primary election. The combined location will be the Precinct 3 barn, 7500 US-79 W., as approved by commissioners at the Jan. 25 meeting
Elections Administrator Kandace Herring said she made attempts to locate suitable spaces for the polling locations within each district.
“Precinct 38, we normally use the Jacksonville College building, but they are hosting a basketball tournament and they don’t have a room for us to use,” she said.
She also noted the John Alexander Gym and Jacksonville ISD Administration Building, which have been used in the past, no longer fall within the proper boundaries due to redistricting.
“I tried to secure the old West Side Elementary School, a portion of the Jacksonville Tax Office and the JP 3 courtroom, but they were all unavailable,” Herring said. “Commissioner Reagan was courteous enough to allow me to use his building, so I’m asking for 37 and 38 to be combined at that location on election day.”
Registered voters number 437 in Precinct 37, and 491 in Precinct 38. They are two of the smaller voting precincts, according to Herring.
Three Airport Advisory Board members were appointed, as one member had resigned and the terms of two others had expired. Precinct 4 Commissioner Billy McCutcheon selected Jimmy Stewart to replace the resigning member. Precinct 2 Commissioner Steven Norton appointed T. J. Hunter and Precinct 3 Commissioner Patrick Reagan reappointed Mike Miller to the board.
Sheriff Brent Dickson presented agreements with the police departments of Bullard and Rusk, seeking approval.
“We’ve started our SWAT team back up and they’ve reached out to us wanting to be a part of that,” Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said. “This would benefit us as their departments have more personnel when we need to run any kind of SWAT operation.”
Commissioners authorized the agreements.
Two separate donations to the sheriff’s office were approved, including $250 from David Mason, to be used for deputy reserves, and $1,500 from Law Enforcement Partners. Dickson stated he would like to use the $1,500 for community awareness and community relations.
The bid from Ballew Plumbing was selected for necessary plumbing repairs at the county jail. The bid of $24,000 was to saw and remove concrete, remove and replace 60 feet of sewer pipe and then replace concrete.
The commissioners received and approved the 2021 racial profiling report, an analysis of motor vehicle and traffic stops, the race and gender of those stopped, including whether race was known prior to the stop and other related information.
According to the report, there were 1,211 total stops in 2021, with 203 searches conducted.
In only nine of the stops was the ethnicity of the individual known prior to the stop. Of the total stops, the majority of people were White, 832. Blacks accounted for 246 stops; 119 were Hispanic/Latino; 10 were Asian or Pacific Islander and the remaining four were Alaska Native or American Indian.
Males accounted for 834 of the stops; females, 377.
Of the 203 searches that were conducted, 113 yielded contraband, with drugs, followed by alcohol, being the most common type of contraband.
None of the motor vehicle stops resulted in the use of physical force resulting in bodily injury, according to the report.
The consent agenda was approved and included various monthly departmental reports and the authorization for paying of bills, payroll and the transfer of funds.
Commissioners elected to pass on one agenda item, to consider and approve the sale of scrap metal by one or more precincts. The decision was made to pass in order to determine if the items to be sold, used culverts, were technically labeled as scrap, which could be sold, or as surplus, which would legally have to be auctioned.
The next commissioners court meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
