Cherokee County TX courthouse

RUSK – County leaders will consider adopting a hazard mitigation action plan during a 9 a.m. Cherokee County Commissioner's Court meeting, Tuesday, July 14, at the county courthouse in Rusk.

According to a meeting agenda, the court also will:

• Consider laying utility lines in each precinct;

• Present service awards to county employees;

• Consider approval of a sheriff's department monthly report;

• Consider approval to transfer insurance check from general fund to the vehicle maintenance line item in the sheriff department budget;

• Consider approval of tax refund(s) greater than $500;

• Hear a presentation of Cherokee County Juvenile Services proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021;

• Consider approval to assist Shady Grove Cemetery in removal of trees in Precinct 1;

• Consider acceptance of one or more precincts' annual road report;

• Consider approval to change the Commissioner's Court August meeting date to 9 a.m. August 10; and

• Consider approval of a consent agenda that includes monthly reports from Precinct 2 Constable Jack White and from Payten Woody of the countys license and weight department, along with authorizing payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.

Tags

Recommended for you