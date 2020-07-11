RUSK – County leaders will consider adopting a hazard mitigation action plan during a 9 a.m. Cherokee County Commissioner's Court meeting, Tuesday, July 14, at the county courthouse in Rusk.
According to a meeting agenda, the court also will:
• Consider laying utility lines in each precinct;
• Present service awards to county employees;
• Consider approval of a sheriff's department monthly report;
• Consider approval to transfer insurance check from general fund to the vehicle maintenance line item in the sheriff department budget;
• Consider approval of tax refund(s) greater than $500;
• Hear a presentation of Cherokee County Juvenile Services proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021;
• Consider approval to assist Shady Grove Cemetery in removal of trees in Precinct 1;
• Consider acceptance of one or more precincts' annual road report;
• Consider approval to change the Commissioner's Court August meeting date to 9 a.m. August 10; and
• Consider approval of a consent agenda that includes monthly reports from Precinct 2 Constable Jack White and from Payten Woody of the countys license and weight department, along with authorizing payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
