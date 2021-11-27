Cherokee County commissioners, during the Nov. 23 meeting, recognized three Cherokee County Historical Commission members for their service.
“I think everyone in here knows how proud we are of our Cherokee County Historical Commission and the work they’ve done over the past, dedicated to preserving our history and it’s just been such a great group to work with,” said County Judge Chris Davis. “But today, we have three very special members who have served a long, long time on this board and we thought it was time they were honored for their many, many years of hard work.”
Long-time members of the Commission included Elizabeth McCutcheon, 30 years; Jim Cromwell, 34 years; and Dr. John Ross, 34 years. Each was given a plaque in honor of their time and effort.
Cherokee County District Attorney Elmer Beckworth addressed the commissioners on the subject of the creation of a Sexual Assault Response Team.
“The legislature passed the Senate Bill 476, requires the commissioners court to appoint what is called a Sexual Assault Response Team,” Beckworth said. “The purpose of this legislation, sexual assault is a heinous crime that goes very unreported.”
He proposed the team consist of Audrey Lugo, designee for the Sexual Assault Program for Cherokee and Anderson Counties; himself; Sheriff Brent Dickson; Joe Williams, Chief of Jacksonville Police Department; Jessie Jones, sexual assault nurse examiner, Palestine Crisis Center; Katherine Barrera, mental health provider, Crisis Center in Cherokee County and chiefs at smaller agencies.
“We are required to get together a protocol that will be due next Dec. 1. We have to have a meeting before Dec. 1 of this year,” Beckworth said. “Hopefully this will lead to more effective investigation, prosecution, a better support system for the survivors.”
Commissioners authorized the resolution creating the Sexual Assault Response Team with the proposed members.
Several agenda items were in relation to the Sheriff’s Department.
Commissioners first authorized the Master Cooperative Purchasing Agreement with the Sheriff’s Association of Texas Vehicle Procurement Program and then approved the purchase of a two vehicles through the program. The vehicles would be procured from Parkway Chevrolet in Tomball.
Also approved was the sale of four sheriff’s office vehicles through Auctioneer Express. The vehicles to be sold included:
• 2017 Dodge Ram half-ton pickup with 112,428 miles and a blown engine;
• 2016 Ford Expedition with 144,287 miles and a blown engine;
• 2015 Dodge Ram half-ton pickup with 127,572 miles; which had been wrecked; and
• 2015 Dodge Charger with 159,488 miles, repairs for which were not feasible due to inability to obtain parts and mileage on the vehicle.
Commissioners elected to enter an interlocal agreement with New Summerfield and Wells for the purchase of digital radio equipment. The payment of $5,000 from the two cities was accepted in connection with the agreement.
Rusk and Alto are expected to join the agreement, although such agreements have not yet been signed or submitted from those cities.
Donations to the sheriff’s office, totaling $32,500, were accepted. The donations were in connection to the upcoming Christmas and Cuffs Golf Tournament fundraiser taking place Saturday, Dec. 4. The money will be used to fund safety equipment for officers, according to Dickson.
Commissioners voted to allow TXDOT-Tyler District Office to remove and replace 700 feet of pavement on the taxiway at the Cherokee County Airport, KJSO. Davis reported the repairs would have cost the county approximately $17,000.
In other action items, commissioners approved:
• The laying of utility lines by Frontier on County Roads 3122, 3124 and 3102 in Precinct 3;
• Several tax refunds over $500 due to over-payments;
• The Choice Silver Plan for post-65 retirees for 2022;
• The purchase of vehicles by one or more precincts;
• The consent agenda, which included two final plats within the Eagles Bluff Subdivision, a final plat in the Rogers Subdivision, the monthly reports of the county auditor and Constable Precinct
3, and the payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
Two informational items were provided. Davis stated the backhoe for Solid Waste had been located and was to arrive the afternoon of Nov. 23. Billy McCutcheon, Commissioner Precinct 4, reported a small dump truck was due to arrive in early December. The purchase was approved in March 2021 and the truck ordered, but due to backlogs had not yet been delivered.
Commissioners elected to pass on a single agenda item, the request of Rodney Vorndam be accepted as a reserve deputy. The decision was made due to the fact that none of the commissioners had opportunity to speak with Vorndam prior to the meeting and he was not present to explain his request.
The next regularly scheduled commissioner court meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
