Cherokee County commissioners approved the budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. During the Aug. 24 meeting, a public hearing was held concerning the budget, but no one spoke either in favor or against the budget or any portion of it. The commissioners took a roll call vote and the budget passed unanimously.
Commissioners have set hearings for 9 a.m. Sept. 7 and 14 regarding the proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2021-2022. The proposed rate of 0.58 cents is slightly lower than the current rate of 0.58286. A final vote on the tax rate will occur at the regular commissioners meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 28.
Election Administrator Kandace Herring presented the list of election workers, election dates and consolidated poling places for the Nov. 2 election, all of which were approved.
The election Nov. 2 will be on eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Early voting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 29, not including Sunday, Oct. 24. The polls will be open daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with reduced hours, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Early voting will be conducted at the Cherokee County Elections Office, 138 W. Fifth St., Rusk; The River Church, 595 Marcus St., Alto; and the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville.
The normal 25 polling places available on Election Day have been consolidated into 15 sites. These are:
• Gallatin Community Center, 626 Chandler St., Gallatin;
• First Christian Church, 1920 Beaumont St., Jacksonville;
• Rusk Church of Christ, 397 S. Main St., Rusk;
• The River Church – Wells, 264 Rusk Ave., Wells;
• The River Church – Alto, 595 Marcus St., Alto;
• Assembly of God Church, 6010 Hwy 84 W., Maydelle;
• Mt. Selman Methodist Church, 135 CR 3701, Bullard;
• East Lake Baptist Church, 153 Eastdale Lane, Bullard;
• Cove Springs Community Church, 4948 Hwy 175 W., Jacksonville;
• New Hope Baptist Church, 12580 F.M. 747 S., Jacksonville;
• Jacksonville College Theater, 215 Kickapoo St., Jacksonville;
• Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville;
• Afton Grove Baptist Church, 360 CR 4208, Jacksonville;
• New Summerfield 1st Baptist Church, 201 Church St., New Summerfield;
• Blackjack Baptist Church, 18214 Hwy 110 N., Blackjack, Troup.
The sale of a sheriff’s department vehicle, a 2017 Dodge half-ton 4x4, was authorized, along with miscellaneous items. The vehicle is in need of a new motor and transmission.
Other items approved by commissioners included:
• The laying of a utility line in Precinct 3, by Craft Turney Water Supply on CR 3110;
• An audit by the county auditor’s office on all Chapter 59 Forfeiture Funds as required by law;
• All annual bid tabulations received for items to purchase between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022;
• An interlocal agreement with North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority for the purpose of providing grant funding in connection with the design of improvements at Cherokee County Airport;
• Funding for 911 database maintenance activities between East Texas Council of Governments and Cherokee County; and
• The consent agenda, consisting of county auditor’s monthly report, county treasurer’s monthly report, the license and weight monthly report, the final plat creating Lots 1-25 of Stone Chimney Cove North Subdivision, and the payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the commissioner’s court is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
