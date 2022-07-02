Cherokee County commissioners approved a county-wide burn ban at the July 28 meeting. This ban will be in effect for 90 days.
The burn ban does not effect fireworks. However, County Judge Chris Davis specified that anyone who causes property loss due to negligence is liable for damages and urged people to use common sense.
After conducting a public hearing, commissioners authorized the application for a county-wide polling program,.
Election Administrator Kandace Herring explained county-wide voting would extend the ability to vote at any polling location from the early voting period to Election Day.
“Right now, we have it in place where, you must go to your election precinct that you are registered to, to be able to cast your ballot. If we were to be approved for the county-wide polling program, you could go to any location in Cherokee County on Election Day,” Herring said.
John Earle, Cherokee County Republican Party Chair, spoke in favor of county-wide voting. Janice Thacker, Cherokee County Democrat Party Chair, was unable to attend the meeting but also reportedly approved the change. Having both party chairs in favor of the program was a requirement to apply, according to Herring.
Concerns cited by residents included the closing of polls, internet usage and possible hacking, and fairness to minority populations. Herring addressed these concerns.
“As many others pointed out, right not, if you show up to a location and it’s the incorrect location you must leave and go to your correct polling location or vote provisionally. By law, if you vote provisionally in a precinct that you are not registered to, yours will not be counted. It would reduce rejected ballots, as well, if we were able to go county-wide. Another point would be a better use of resources,” she said.
Herring mentioned there are several low-attendance polling locations within half a mile or a mile of other, better attended locations. She noted an advisory committee had been formed to provide input regarding locations of voting centers.
In addition, Herring said poll workers use portable WiFi devices that are owned by the county and which the poll pad is connected. These record whether an individual has voted. There is no dependence on outside internet connection or devices.
“The main goal of this is to better serve the voters of Cherokee County,” Herring said. “I want it as convenient as possible for our voters. Those who are over 65 years of age or disabled are always eligible to vote absentee, and do not have to go to a polling location.”
After discussion regarding health plan options for county employees, commissioners opted to renew the current plan for the upcoming year.
Considering the additional $96,000 cost to renew, Commissioner Precinct 1 Kelly Traylor said he and other commissioners would need to educate employees about and convince them to participate in the county’s wellness programs in order to improve their own health and decrease county healthcare rates.
“We have to stress to those employees that they have to participate in these programs in order for us to keep paying for [their] insurance and giving [them] these great programs,” Traylor said. “If not, then we’ve got to look at the other side from the taxpayer standpoint at how much money we’re actually spending of taxpayer dollars on these benefits.”
Other items approved by commissioners included:
• County Specific Incentive Program for Cherokee County employees;
• Prioritizing county department requests for American Rescue Plan Act funds over other projects and designating the County Judge’s office as a central location for forms;
• Allowing auditor’s office to go out for annual bids for items to be purchased in the upcoming fiscal year;
• Material bid sheets to be sent to vendors;
• Acceptance of FY22 Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority Auxiliary grant;
• Acceptance of a portable building donation for sheriff’s office K9; and
• The consent agenda.
Sheriff Brent Dickson presented life-saving awards to four men.
“Their actions led to someone still being alive today,” Dickson said.
Sgt. Jason Mott was awarded for his efforts in saving the life of a suicidal man February 5. The man was holding a gun to his own head when Mott arrived.
Officers Glen Wilburn, Juan Munoz and Hunter Goff were awarded for their efforts at the sight of a vehicle accident. On May 29, a driver had gone off seven-mile hill and was upside-down in some trees. The female driver was severely injured and pinned inside. The officers removed her from the vehicle as it was caught on fire.
Regular meetings of the Cherokee County Commissioner’s Court are held at 9 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in the County Courtroom of the Courthouse in Rusk.
