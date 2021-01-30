Commissioners recognized employees who have served five, 10 or 15 years with the county during the Jan. 26 meeting. The employees were presented certificates indicating their years of service.
Those who have completed five years with the county included Merideth Bingham, Terri Case, Xochitl Castro Vicencio, Janet Cavazoz, Joseph Evans, Brittany Strom, Jo N. Wallace and Matthew Weems. Ten-year veterans included Todd Driver, Vicki Lucas and Robin Parsons. Employees serving 15 years were Alison Dotson, Edward Lynn Kelley and Rhonda Simon.
Terri Case, Joseph Evans and Rhonda Simon were not present to receive their awards.
Options were presented in the previous commissioners court meeting regarding services related to the 2021 redistricting project. Tabled from last meeting, the matter was again brought before the court. Following discussion and review, commissioners chose to use the services of Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, LLP.
Commissioners authorized the appointment of Troy Vaughn as a Reserve Deputy for Constable Precinct 3. Vaughn comes from Montgomery County.
“He’s a well-qualified man,” Constable Eddie Lee said.
“He stands out. He’s a very good man and I think he’ll give much for our county.”
Shannon Hitt of the Cherokee County Public Health Department requested and was granted authorization to apply for a grant through the Department of State Health Services. The purpose would be to fund COVID-19 vaccine supplies and personnel. The amount of the reimbursable grant was $46,830.
Other items approved were:
• a tax refund of $3,223.71;
• a two-inch water line to be placed along the right-of-way of CR 3811 in Precinct 3;
• a resolution on Texas Term Sheet for Opioid Litigation; and
• the consent agenda.
A request for a budget amendment for the 2nd District Court was tabled until further information could be obtained.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Steven Norton was not present at this meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.