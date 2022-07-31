Cherokee County commissioners received the preliminary budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, beginning the annual budget process. Commissioners will review budget requests, make necessary adjustments and conduct a public hearing before approving a final budget.
The proposed budget, calculated prior to receiving certified values from the county appraisal district, is balanced at the reduced tax rate of $0.55, down from $0.58 last year, according to the budget message, an overview provided by County Auditor Steven Doughety. This tax rate includes $0.39 for the general fund, down two cents from the previous budget, and $0.16, down a penny, for Road & Bridge Fund.
Due to current inflation and its impact on county employees, Doughety suggested a two-step salary increase for those on the pay grade schedule and a 6% increase for elected, appointed and other employees not on the schedule. This would not, however, affect employees whose departments are primarily funded by revenue sources from the State of Texas or grants. The resulting increase in payroll expenses would equal $877,980.
To view the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-2023, visit co.cherokee.tx.us, where a link has been provided at the top of the home page.
County Judge Chris Davis presented service pins, recognizing county employees with five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of service. Those present to receive their awards included, for five years of service, Gayla Grindle, Carroll Parker, Patrick Reagan, Brandon Sheeley, John Thigpen, Steven Doughety for 10 years; John Mark Parsons, 15 years; Lexa Adams, 20 years; and Elizabeth Ann York, 25 years.
Others earning service pins but not able to attend included Marvin Acker, Elmer Beckworth, Spencer Chambless, Chris Day, Pamela Derr, Laura Juarez and Grover “Jody” Transier, each with five years.
Kelly Curry, Joseph DeGuzman, Charles Key, Jr., Tammy McCutcheon and Lauren McIntyre were each awarded for 10 years, Alan Langston and Johnathan Porter, 15 years.
Mary Elizabeth Jackson, with Christus Mother Francis, and Kristina Woods, with UT Health, requested the county collect a mandatory payment for the Cherokee County Local Provider Participation Fund for fiscal years 2022-2023. The pair explained the LPPF is a program that allows hospitals to access federal funds through a partnership with local county government.
According to the Texas Health and Human Services, the FFP is a program of Medicaid in which the federal government provides matching funds to states for a specific percentage of Medicaid expenditures. Payments from the hospitals are collected by the county and used as the non-federal share of Medicaid expenditures.
Other agenda items also approved by commissioners were:
• A voluntary dental insurance plan for county employees;
• Acceptance of a monetary donation to the Cherokee County Historical Commission from Danny and Judy Landrum;
• The lease of a small dump truck by Pct. 4 County Commissioner Billy McCutcheon;
• The consent agenda.
An Order of General Election was approved, along with early voting times, dates and polling sites.
The polling sites for early voting include the Elections Department, 138 W. 5th St. in Rusk, The Jacksonville Public Library, 52 E. Commerce St. and The River Church, 595 Marcus St. in Alto. Polls will be open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, Oct. 25 through Nov. 4, with three exceptions. The polls will be open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Commissioners court meetings are normally conducted at 9 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in the county courtroom of the courthouse in downtown Rusk.
