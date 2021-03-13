Cherokee County commissioners received a request for a public hearing to set the speed limit at 35 mph on CR 4303 in Precinct 4. The court will conduct a public hearing on the matter at the next regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 23.
Commissioners received the monthly report and the 2020 racial profiling report from Sheriff Brent Dickson.
The monthly report indicated a total of 3,312 calls received with 1,900 of those being dispatched to deputies. Of the 158 offenses for the month of February, there were 23 cases of CPS intake, followed by 11 incidents each of assault, assault family violence, and criminal mischief.
The racial profiling report showed zero complaints against the department for racial profiling last year.
The reported 305 traffic stops were broken down by gender, race, reason for stop, places of stops and searches conducted, along with the reason for each search and their results. Only one stop was made in which an officer was aware of the race of the individual prior to the stop.
In action items, commissioners approved the following:
• The laying of fiber optic lines by Eastex Telephone along County Roads 2120 and 2211;
• A budget amendment for the sheriff’s department;
• The sale of surplus equipment at auction;
• The purchase of a small dump truck;
• A budget amendment for road and bridge in each precinct to record carryovers;
• A tax resale bid for previously struck-off property; and
• The consent agenda.
The next scheduled meeting of the Cherokee County Commissioner’s Court is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, in the county courtroom.
