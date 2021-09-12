Cherokee County commissioners will hold a second public hearing on the proposed 2021-2022 tax rate of 0.5800 per $100 property valuation during the regularly scheduled meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Commissioners will consider approval of setting the tax rate and approving the budget following the hearing.
Other items to be taken into consideration are the following:
• Laying utility lines in each precinct;
• Sheriff’s department monthly report;
• Budget amendment for sheriff;
• 2022 sheriff’s and constables’ fees report;
• Budget amendments for Precincts 1 and 3;
• Resolution authorizing county grant for Meals on Wheels;
• The conveyance of properties previously bid in trust at a tax sale to the city of Rusk;
• The possible closure, abandonment or discontinuance of a portion of County Road 3155; and
• The consent agenda.
