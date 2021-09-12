Cherokee County commissioners will hold a second public hearing on the proposed 2021-2022 tax rate of 0.5800 per $100 property valuation during the regularly scheduled meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Commissioners will consider approval of setting the tax rate and approving the budget following the hearing.

Other items to be taken into consideration are the following:

• Laying utility lines in each precinct;

• Sheriff’s department monthly report;

• Budget amendment for sheriff;

• 2022 sheriff’s and constables’ fees report;

• Budget amendments for Precincts 1 and 3;

• Resolution authorizing county grant for Meals on Wheels;

• The conveyance of properties previously bid in trust at a tax sale to the city of Rusk;

• The possible closure, abandonment or discontinuance of a portion of County Road 3155; and

• The consent agenda.

