Cherokee County commissioners heard from Tonya Fuller with Faith Based Community Engagement requesting a resolution designating June as Elder Abuse Prevention Month.
“June is Elder Abuse Prevention Month. This month provides an excellent opportunity for Cherokee County to demonstrate its support in ending elder abuse and to support the numerous victims who are among us. It’s a wonderful opportunity to educate the public of the seriousness of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of the elderly population,” Fuller said.
She reported the Department of Family and Protective Services had investigated 242 cases of elder abuse in 2020, with 156 confirmed.
“We would just like to have more community awareness and that’s the reason why we came to the commissioners court to ask for this proclamation in order for us to be able to get more information to the public about Adult Protective Services and the job these wonderful people do on a day to day basis,” Fuller said.
The proclamation is expected to be made later this month.
The commissioners held a public hearing regarding the speed limit being set at 30 mph on CR 2202. With no one present to speak either for or against the measure, commissioners approved the 30 mph speed limit.
Although final directives have not yet been received regarding American Rescue Plan funding, the commissioners voted to request the $10,210,368 allotted for Cherokee County. The decision to request the funds was based on the possibility of being able to put federal dollars to use in the county and due to the ability to return the funds without expense if the attached regulations should prove too costly to the county in administration and other fees.
In a prior meeting, commissions had approved an interlocal agreement between the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department and the Jacksonville Police Department. The commissioners again approved the agreement, but in the form of a resolution to be in the same format as what Jacksonville had approved. The agreement forms a Cherokee County Special Investigations Unit.
Other items of business which were approved included:
• A load of top soil in Precinct 1 to aid Mt. Comfort Cemetery;
• Precinct 3 assistance in the repair of two pot holes in the church driveway of the Pine Grove Community;
• A county specific incentive program for Cherokee County employees;
• Specified rates for Cherokee County retiree health insurance to become effective Jan. 1, 2022; and
• Budget amendments for Precincts 1 and 3, the county jail and solid waste.
The consent agenda also passed. It included approval of previous meeting minutes, various monthly staff reports, a final plat regarding Eagles Bluff Subdivision, a final plat regarding the Sunnnyhill Addition and the payment of bills, payroll and the transfer of funds.
Commissioners elected to discontinue the COVID administrative leave. The federal mandate ended December 31, 2020. Commissioners had been evaluating the program each quarter and had renewed the available leave for the first two quarters of this year. While not extending the program in the third quarter, the county will still be responsible for providing leave due to workplace COVID exposure.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Cherokee County commissioners court is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 13.
