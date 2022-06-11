The Community Garden of Jacksonville at Nellie Crim Park, 155 Myrtle Drive, is now open for the summer from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Summer program registration and activities are scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m Monday, June 13. The public is invited to enjoy a tour, plant seeds, see what is growing at the garden and enjoy an ice cream treat.
• Classes and activities for which residents can register include:
9 a.m.- 12 p.m., Wednesday, June 22: Food Security & Preservation, canning class
• 9 a.m.- 12 p.m., Thursday, June 23: Canning class, Day 2
• 9-10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 30: Growing Sunflowers
• 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Wednesday, July 13: A Peep at Fall, arts and craft show
• 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4: Summer was Fun Celebration
All age groups are encouraged to attend the registration day event. The U-Pick community garden has a selection of fresh local produce at no cost to residents.
The registration event is sponsored by Sweet Union Baptist Church, Brookshire Brothers and You! Empower.
The Community Garden of Jacksonville is a project initiative of You! Empower. The organization’s four core programs are EM-Food-POWER, Getting Ahead in a Just-Gett’in By World, Christian Women’s Job Corp and Lead to Learn.
Those desiring to attend registration are asked to inform Sandra Fry, You! Empower founder and executive director, to enable accurate planning. She can also be contacted regarding volunteer opportunities and information on You! Empower. To reach Fry, call 903-339-8605 or send email to sandra.fry@hotmail.com.
For additional information about You! Empower, find You Empower Non-Profit Organization of Cherokee County and Northeast Texas on Facebook.
