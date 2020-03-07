Community Garden welcomes volunteers
Courtesy photo

Sandra Fry recently gave a tour of a community garden at Jacksonville's Nellie Crim Park to Justin Northcutt and Dr. Mary Bone during a recent walk-through at the site. Fry is founder and executive director YOU! EMPOWER, a local interfaith, Christian-centered holistic initiative that “exists to empower women to experience spiritual, personal and professional success,” according to a brochure. The garden features a variety of donated fruit trees, bushes and vegetable, with more plants to be added as the growing season progresses. “It will have 10 staple vegetables that people here eat and,” Fry said. Volunteers are welcome to participate – contact Fry at 903-339-8605.

Tags

