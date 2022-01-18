The Fred Douglass Alumni Association and Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation held a meeting Jan. 15, bringing together city officials, volunteer leadership and community members to relay plans for revitalizing the Lincoln Park area of Jacksonville.
Tracey Wallace led the meeting on behalf of Dr. Kenya Etim, who was to facilitate the meeting but could not be present.
Before presenting the revitalization project, two FDCDC Community Service Awards were given.
Wallace presented the first to Pastor Kelvin Dansby. The second recipient, Dr Richard Hackney, was presented his award by District 1 Councilman Hubert Robertson.
Wallace explained that the meeting would cover Phase 1 of an overall project for the Lincoln Park area.
“We’re doing this work in phases. It’s not that we’re saying we’re not going to do something, it just means that we’re going to go in phases so we can get the whole project completed,” Wallace said.
Phase 1 envisions improvements and additions to the park itself. The decision to begin with the park was because more immediate changes could be seen, according to Wallace.
Three specific aims were conveyed regarding Lincoln Park renovations.
The first was to provide a safer environment. To do so, the committee is investigating better lighting, a neighborhood watch and equipment that is ADA compliant and provides all-ability access and participation.
The second aim is to provide a smarter outdoor space.
“An intentional playground helps children develop emotionally and intellectually,” read a slide that was part of the power point presentation.
Finally, it is the intention that the park provide for better health through equipment that provides for improved balance, strength and mobility for both seniors and children.
“Research has shown that children who live within a mile of a park tend to just be healthier,” Wallace said.
Video clips of existing playgrounds that have all-ability access and equipment designed for seniors were played in order to show examples of what was desired for Lincoln Park.
There are separate committees working on the park project: park design, safety, children’s playground, seniors’ playground ground and community input.
The monetary goal for Phase 1 construction is $70,000. FDCDC is accepting donations to help fund the project. A tab on the home page of the organization’s website, fdcdc.org, allows for online donations. According to Wallace, the total listed on the site does not include funds which were raised last fall.
Wallace reported that other community groups had been contacted and would possibly provide financial support or conduct fundraising efforts. Wallace further said the FDCDC would be seeking grant funds.
Mark Priestner, representing Halff Associates, Inc., addressed those gathered for the meeting.
“As we look at the plan that we’ve kind of put together here, what I want you to understand is this is a roadmap. This is to get us going in the right direction. Things are going to change as opportunities come up,” Priestner said. “These don’t happen overnight, but we need to get moving in the right direction. The most important thing is that we want to set the bar high. Let’s make sure that what we’re putting in here is truly quality; it’s going to stand the test of time and it’s going to bring identity to this neighborhood and to the community.”
He noted a community center with indoor meeting space would eventually be located on the old school site.
“What we wanted to do with the rest of it is complement it, to make sure we’re not duplicating facilities. Even though we don’t know the timing of when everything is coming in, we want to make sure we’re doing complementary development,” he said.
The presented plan included a half-mile trail loop, a sprayground, upgrades to the playground, adding a two-to-five age group playground and a senior fitness area.
Paul Bagley is coordinating volunteers who are willing to serve as block captains. These individuals would be the point of contact in various areas of the Lincoln Park community and would relay information regarding the project to the residents.
To volunteer as a block captain, contact Bagley by phone, 903-393-2077, or by email, bagleydenton5@aol.com.
For more information about the Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation, visit fdcdc.org.
